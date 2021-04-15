Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,950 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.27% of Metropolitan Bank worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

MCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 4,626 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $233,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.22. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

