Northern Trust Corp Sells 66,055 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,926.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,925,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 3,731,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 449.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 1,913,123 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,696.7% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 817,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 771,993 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,484.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 643,993 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $91,999,951.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

