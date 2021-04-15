Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $117.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.19.
NASDAQ NTRS opened at $110.09 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $110.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56.
In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $401,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
