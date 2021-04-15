Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $117.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $110.09 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $110.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $401,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

