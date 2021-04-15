Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.34). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.27), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £333.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 250. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53.

About Northgate (LON:NTG)

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

