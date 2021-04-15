Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Novartis in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NVS stock opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $198.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Novartis by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $13,174,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

