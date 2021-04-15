NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NovelStem International stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. NovelStem International has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

