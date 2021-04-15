NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NovelStem International stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. NovelStem International has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.30.
About NovelStem International
