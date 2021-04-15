NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Up 4.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price was up 4.8% during trading on Thursday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $250.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NovoCure traded as high as $197.86 and last traded at $194.89. Approximately 11,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 977,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush downgraded NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,412 shares of company stock worth $12,334,989. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,261,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in NovoCure by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,038.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.52 and its 200 day moving average is $146.86.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

