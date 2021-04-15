NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Update

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. NS Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $28.21.
About NS Solutions
