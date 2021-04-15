Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.63 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $49.08 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00066338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.30 or 0.00719187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00088195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00033407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.49 or 0.05721874 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.