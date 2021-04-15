Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $56,743.00

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $56,743.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00068588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.00278929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.00745986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,378.80 or 0.99867744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00022292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.65 or 0.00850345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

