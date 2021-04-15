Nucor (NUE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NUE opened at $79.06 on Thursday. Nucor has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

