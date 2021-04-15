Nuggets (NUG) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. Nuggets has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $5,556.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.00273672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.23 or 0.00744831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,642.83 or 0.99647744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00022891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.66 or 0.00863227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

