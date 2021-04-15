Numeraire Price Tops $74.73 on Top Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. Numeraire has a market cap of $367.02 million and approximately $23.99 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for $74.73 or 0.00118741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.00741302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00089689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.08 or 0.06032011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00033257 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

NMR is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,592 coins and its circulating supply is 4,911,507 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

