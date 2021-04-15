Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,762 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Hyatt Hotels worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.39.

NYSE:H opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.