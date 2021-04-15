Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,224 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of SkyWest worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,043,000 after buying an additional 292,246 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 645,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after buying an additional 201,986 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 873.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 164,627 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 147,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SKYW opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.96 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

In other news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

