Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,481 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,481 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Nautilus worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Nautilus stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $520.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company’s revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

