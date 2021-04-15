Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,454 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Repay worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Repay by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPAY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.47 and a beta of 0.78. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800 in the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

