Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VB opened at $219.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $118.06 and a one year high of $223.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.09.

