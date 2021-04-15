Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,233 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Construction Partners worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,908,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,889,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after buying an additional 89,158 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 220,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,693,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

