Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 2,052 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Worthington Industries worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 63.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 628.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 79,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 13.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $4,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,415,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,255,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,310 shares of company stock worth $7,355,722. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

