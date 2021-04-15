Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 9,277 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Johnson Outdoors worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $148.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.05. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.88 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $165.67 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $323,826.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $112,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,312 shares of company stock worth $1,041,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

