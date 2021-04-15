Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 380,437 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,294,000 after buying an additional 1,172,362 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 709.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 754,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 661,444 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 442,196 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

