Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Olin worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Olin by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 240,967 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Olin by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 103,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Olin by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 298,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

