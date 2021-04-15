Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,946 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBSS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $93.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.60.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $233.58 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.