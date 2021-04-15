Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.95 Million Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Chimera Investment worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 100,172 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 301,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 126.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the period. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

CIM stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

