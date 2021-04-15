Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.03 Million Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 196.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Banc of California worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,892,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after buying an additional 283,011 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $14,282,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

NYSE:BANC opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $940.91 million, a PE ratio of -97.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

