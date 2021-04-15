Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.06 Million Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 92,821 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Raven Industries worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $45.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raven Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

