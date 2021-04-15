Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.07 Million Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,856 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of The Buckle worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Buckle by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 357,102 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,063,000 after acquiring an additional 213,275 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 64,662 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $1,708,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Buckle alerts:

In related news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,643.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $109,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,369.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,663 shares of company stock worth $1,695,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.