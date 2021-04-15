Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.14 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,173,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,302,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,580,000 after purchasing an additional 820,519 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 374,032 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,005,000 after purchasing an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 63,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

WRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

