Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.24 Million Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,463 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.