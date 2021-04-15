Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.26 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Moelis & Company worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,596,000 after purchasing an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 827,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 741,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $903,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at $920,566.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,599.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 562,091 shares of company stock worth $31,353,214. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

