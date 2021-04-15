Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 317,830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Heron Therapeutics worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

HRTX stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. Research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

