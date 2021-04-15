Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,800 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of The Shyft Group worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $14,783,697.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,699,786. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

