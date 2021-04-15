Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 64,287 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,287 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Northwest Natural worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $67.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

In related news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $72,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares in the company, valued at $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

