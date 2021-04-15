Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 97,531 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Vishay Precision Group worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,813,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 241,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VPG opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $422.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VPG. TheStreet lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

