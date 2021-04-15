Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,914 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Koppers worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Koppers by 1,024.0% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $719.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOP. B. Riley increased their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

