Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.92% of American Public Education worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 474,972 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,732,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,447 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $33.33 on Thursday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. Equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

