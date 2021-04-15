Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 325,473 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Horace Mann Educators worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,704 shares of company stock valued at $501,604 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

