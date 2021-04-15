Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Dycom Industries worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $93.34 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

