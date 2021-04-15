Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,476 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of TreeHouse Foods worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THS. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

NYSE:THS opened at $51.22 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.