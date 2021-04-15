Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 107,889 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,889 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of MEDNAX worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

MD stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. On average, analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

