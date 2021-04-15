Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 15,061 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Sonic Automotive worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,976,302.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. 33.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAH opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

