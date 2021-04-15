Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 279,319 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279,319 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of American Assets Trust worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

