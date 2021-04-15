Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,369 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 505,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of TriState Capital worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TriState Capital by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TriState Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TriState Capital by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TSC stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $26.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.