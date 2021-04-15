Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 463,188 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 463,188 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Heartland Financial USA worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,678 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,659,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,994,000 after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 166,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTLF. DA Davidson raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

HTLF opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

