Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 473,959 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Natus Medical worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,729,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,824,000 after purchasing an additional 263,371 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $28.63 on Thursday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $969.81 million, a PE ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.