Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 74,205 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,205 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Extended Stay America worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 38.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 39,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 113.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 473,044 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 74.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STAY opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAY. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

