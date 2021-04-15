Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 95,337 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95,337 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Model N worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Model N by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $139,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,192.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $452,293.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,942,515.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $972,559 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MODN. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

NYSE:MODN opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.78 and a beta of 0.95. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $48.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

