Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,761 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Silk Road Medical worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

SILK stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $33,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $655,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,306.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,822. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

