Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Down 51.3% in March

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JCE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 42,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,996. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

